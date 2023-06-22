On the fourth Monday evening of every month, a hive of activity surrounds a large meeting room in Danielsville. At the center of that event are several men, but Tom Hankins leads the swarm at the moment.
The Beekeepers of Madison County meet on those Mondays and Tom is serving as president of the group.
The group started with five members in his home about six years ago and has multiplied to over 200 paying members. On a recent Monday meeting, the room contained well over 100 people. Tom says it is one of the biggest in the area.
It’s the biggest because of the community Tom and the founding members have built in the past six years. The meetings include an instructional seminar, but the night buzzes with activities.
The club’s secretary, Angie Meyers, greets members and guests by name. Tom’s wife, Aprilla, helps organize a pot-luck supper. The group has so much food, ladies travel from table-to-table at the end of the night asking participants to “make another plate.” The hottest event of the night is a raffle, where participants bring items from home to give away.
Some bring eggs and home baked items. Others have searched through sheds and garages to bring tools and gadgets.
But the biggest noise is the constant chatter among the tables. Young and older men, young ladies and older women discuss like old friends, even when many have just met.
Tom and the founders have built a true community around their love of caring for bees and that is what he says sets it apart from other groups.
“I teach about all I know so that when the time comes, [others] can teach someone else,” he explains, then admits he sometimes neglects his own bees to help others.
Any given day, Tom invites new beekeepers to his house for instruction. He even brings out a model hive and honeycomb to illustrate. A visit to his house will be interrupted with calls from “Newbee” keepers, as he calls them.
“My friend treated his bees, should I do that too,” one overheard caller is heard to ask as Tom patiently explains that he should treat them later in the season.
Tom humbly admits that he doesn’t know everything about bees, except how to keep them alive.
For some of the more specific details, Tom mentions his fellow-founders.
Stan O’Bannon is building a facility to show beekeepers how to de-cap and harvest honey. He and Ted Adams helped an elderly woman unable to care for her bees a few times earlier this year.
The group is not only generous with its time, it has developed resources to help beekeepers stay successful.
Tom says most people he’s encountered start keeping bees to help with pollination and for the medicinal properties of honey. Even so, the hobby or small business takes a little more than time.
“I didn’t know what to do when I started, so I learned myself,” he remembers. Tom says he was amazed that the first swarm he caught went right in the box.
“I just couldn’t get over it,” Tom chuckles.
He explains that the basic equipment for a starter hive costs about $170. Some people purchase a hive of bees at $160-225, but he suggests catching feral swarms is an inexpensive way to start.
The group helps with the more expensive items needed to help keep hives healthy. Those include tools to treat hives with insecticides, which cost several hundred dollars, and a spinner to extract honey.
In fact, Tom says honey season is near. The next meeting will feature a presentation on correctly extracting honey.
“It’s been an odd year for honey but most people should pull it off next month,” he says.
Tom says he cares for his bees like his dogs or cats. However, the bees are only part of his hive. Tom cares for the people who keep bees, ensuring the groups’ legacy of “Beekeepers helping Beekeepers” will continue for years to come.
Beekeepers of Madison County conducts monthly meetings at Trinity Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2411 US 29, Danielsville at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, email beekeepersofmadisoncountyclub@gmail.com or join its Facebook group Beekeepers of Madison County. Monthly meetings are streamed and recorded via Facebook Live.
