The Oglethorpe County Bee Club and Eastern Piedmont Beekeepers Association will present an introductory beekeeping program starting Saturday, Feb. 29 and continuing monthly through July.
The educational program will feature presentations and hands-on beekeeping experiences for beginners and those more advanced. The classes are free. Come to one class or all of them and learn all about beekeeping.
For registration, RSVP to Dan Long (danielreidlong@gmail.com) or Cory Momany (flyingpigshoney@gmail.com, 706-296-9617).
All classes cover different topics and take place Saturday afternoons, 1 to 4 p.m., in different locations. Bring proper bee keeping attire: veil, gloves and jacket or long-sleeve shirt.
Class schedule:
•Feb. 29: Introduction to beekeeping, equipment and honey bee biology; meeting place, 1151 Clairmont Place, Watkinsville, 30677
•March 28: What to do with your new bees: installation, inspections, and dealing with varroa; meeting place, 431 Hale Lane., Athens 30607
•April 25, How to keep your bees: swarm control, splits, supering, queens; meeting place, 11 Dogwood Drive, Colbert 30628
•May 30, Honey harvesting and processing, meeting place, 1151Clairmont Place, Watkinsville, 30677
•June 27, Summer management: mite treatments, nutrition and feeding supplements; meeting place, 11 Dogwood Drive, Colbert 30628
•July 25, Honey bee diseases and winter preparations; meeting place TBA
