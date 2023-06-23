Blankenship

Nora Blankenship

 Photo submitted

MedLink Georgia recently announced the return of behavioral health provider, Nora Blankenship, LCSW, who will be rejoining the MedLink Colbert office located at 11 Charlie Morris Rd. MedLink Georgia is committed to providing comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services to individuals and families in need.

"At MedLink Georgia, we strive to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all individuals seeking mental health support. Nora is a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to helping more individuals achieve their mental health goals with her support," said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.