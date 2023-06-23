MedLink Georgia recently announced the return of behavioral health provider, Nora Blankenship, LCSW, who will be rejoining the MedLink Colbert office located at 11 Charlie Morris Rd. MedLink Georgia is committed to providing comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services to individuals and families in need.
"At MedLink Georgia, we strive to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all individuals seeking mental health support. Nora is a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to helping more individuals achieve their mental health goals with her support," said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO.
Blankenship graduated with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Georgia and has since worked with a diverse range of clients, including those with anxiety, depression and trauma. She is passionate about helping individuals improve their mental health and well-being through evidence-based therapy techniques. Nora is also a Certified Master Addiction Counselor (CMAC) and specializes in treating addiction and substance use disorders. She sees patients 10 and older for their behavioral health needs.
MedLink Georgia is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 60,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979. As part of their mission, they are dedicated to their patients, their needs and their communities within the Northeast Georgia region. MedLink Georgia has 29 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.
For more information on MedLink Family Medicine or to schedule an appointment with Nora Blankenship, LCSW, please contact 706-521-3113 or visit their website www.MedLinkGA.org.
