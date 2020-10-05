The world changed for Tomas Davis on Sept. 2.
“My whole life changed within 10 minutes,” he said.
The James Springs Road resident was almost home from getting a haircut when a woman driving a Dodge Journey ran a stop sign at Hwy. 174 and Shiloh Fort Lamar Road at 4:53 p.m. and struck his Chevy Tahoe, forcing him out of the window where his head hit the ground, then he was violently slung back into the vehicle.
He broke three vertebrae in his neck, broke his wrist and three ribs, suffered shoulder and knee injuries, lost feeling in two fingers and is now dealing with short-term memory problems.
But Davis said he is blessed. For instance, he said he’s thankful that his wife, Vicky, was not riding with him that day to get a haircut, like she usually does. He doesn’t think she would have survived. And security camera footage from the intersection shows a violent impact on the passenger side of Davis’s vehicle.
He’s also grateful to be alive and says that God was watching out for him.
“I can say for certain that God was with me,” he said.
The Madison County resident, who lost his father at 13 and was on his own at 15, has been self-employed for over 30 years. He said he is addicted to work. He has his own business, Davis Surplus and Salvage, and specializes in recycling, scrap metal, plastics, industrial demolition, clean up and hauling.
But Davis, who is uninsured, is now off his feet and unable to work as medical and household bills pile up.
“It’s hard to allow someone to help, because I’ve always been the helper,” he said. “But God is going to bring us through.”
Benefits and a Go-Fund-Me page have been set up to help Davis and his family through the hard time.
A benefit auction will be held Oct. 16 at the Bowman Auction house (2431 Hwy. 172 Bowman) at 7 p.m. and another benefit auction will be held Oct. 17 at the Sweetwater Auction Barn (649 Black Creek Church Road Danielsville) at 7 p.m.
“Please come if you are able, prayers are very much appreciated as well!” said his daughter, Katie. “Thank you all for your love and support during this time!”
A Go-Fund-Me page for Davis can be found at:
