A benefit yard sale for Hollie Seymour will be held Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1326 Macedonia Church Road. Signs will lead to the sale.
Seymour is recovering from a gunshot wound and the benefit will help her with expenses. To make a donation of an item to be sold, or a monetary donation, call 706-621-8281.
