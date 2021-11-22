A benefit ride will be held Dec. 4 at Madison County Memorial Park in Danielsville for life-long Madison County resident Chip Dixon, who is battling cancer.
Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the ride at noon. Pre-registration is $30 and includes one free T-shirt. Registration on the day of the ride is $40.
The ride is for motorcycles, jeeps, diesels, hot rods. All vehicles must be street legal.
Food is $4 for a sandwich and chips. Drinks are $1. There will be a 50/50 raffle, cake walk, live band and more. Additional shirts will be sold at the ride for $20.
To pre-register, call Danielle Dixon, 706-255-4678; Mollie Ayers, 706-540-0718; or Tricia Adams, 706-255-1211.
Can’t make it, you can Venmo or Cashapp Chip/Danielle at @fightwithchip.
Donations can also be mailed to the bank: The Commercial Bank, care of Paula Coggins, P.O. Box 652, Danielsville, Ga. 30633, payable to Chip Dixon.
