Like father, like son.
Chan Chitwood has long owned Concept Graphics Sign and Design, putting his art skills to commercial use. Now, his son, Austin Chitwood, has opened his own Madison County business rooted in artistic design, Black Antler Tattoo Company, on Hwy. 98 in Ila in the old bank building not far from the elementary school.
“He is the reason I am as artistic as I am,” Austin of his dad. “He can draw and do anything you can put your mind to artistically. I always look up to him for that and that’s what I kind of stemmed off from. I was always the one drawing in class, not paying much attention. I feel like this is definitely what I was meant to do. I love doing anything art-related.”
Austin and his apprentice, Francesca “Frankie” LaRosa Waits, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his new business Monday, Nov. 1, with family, friends and members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, who welcomed him to the Chamber.
The 2012 Madison County High School graduate has nine years of professional experience, having worked at Second Skin in Commerce and at Mind’s Eye Tattoo at Flowery Branch.
“I had kind of scheduled life-wise to open a shop at my 10-year mark,” said Chitwood. “When this place became available, I took that as a sign I needed to jump on it. It is the perfect location in my hometown and I don’t think I could have asked for a better building. It’s been awesome so far, kind of overwhelming with the response.”
The response has been real, for sure. The tattooist said that he’s had to close new bookings until after the new year, since he has appointments set through March. Occasionally, he’ll have a cancellation and post the opening on social media, with it generally filled within the hour. However, he plans to open a cancellation list some time after Jan. 1 where people can be on-call for potential openings.
Chitwood does about two-to-three tattoos a day. He said his rates are reasonable.
“I basically charge for what I feel it’s worth,” he said. “I’m not going to charge $2,000 for half sleeve. My half sleeves range from $600 to $1,200.”
The Madison County tattoo artist said his style runs the gamut.
“I do everything,” he said. “I can do anything and everything that you want. I do portraits. I do traditional tattoos. I was trained to take anything and everything that came in that door. So I’ve worked with every style there is. I try to usually stick with traditional black and gray realism, but if it’s a cool project, I’ll take on anything.”
Chitwood said the name Black Antler Tattoo Company struck the right note with him as soon as he heard it.
“I wanted something that was professional sounding, first off, but then also something that suited me and what I enjoy doing,” he said. “I love to hunt and the outdoors. As soon as we thought of it, I fell in love with it. It just kind of clicked. It rolls of the tongue, sounds nice. I knew that was it when I heard it.”
Those wanting to learn more about the business can call 706-789-2075, visit blackantlertattoocompany.com or visit the company’s Instagram or Facebook pages.
