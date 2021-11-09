The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m., Nov. 22 at the Danielsville Fire Department at 42 Crawford W. Long St.
“Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood platelets The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade,” Red Cross leaders said.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
