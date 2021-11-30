The Booger Hill/Moon's Grove Church Road luminaries and live nativity will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. The nativity scene will be located in front of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, with parking on the side of the church where people will be able to stop by and visit if they wish, officials noted. Candy canes and hot chocolate will be provided. There is no rain date for this event.
Booger Hill, Moon’s Grove luminaries and live nativity set for Dec. 18
