The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $78,600 in grants during its September meeting, including $25,000 to organizations serving area residents.
•$15,000 to Boy Scouts of America, Northeast Georgia Council, serving all Jackson EMC counties, to provide uniforms, handbooks and camp fees that will help underprivileged youth participate in scouting, teaching them to make ethical choices and promoting citizenship, leadership, mental and physical fitness.
•$10,000 to Chess and Community Conference, an Athens non-profit, to purchase computers, coding program software and Toastmasters supplies for its Young Scholars Program that provides community-based applied educational enrichment to foster leadership and critical thinking skills in middle and high school aged youth.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 192,865 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
