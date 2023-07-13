The Boys & Girls Club of Athens held their first ever organization-wide field day.

Organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens staff member Tyrique Dunn, kids from all Clarke County units — Joel E. Smilow, H.T. Edwards, Rocksprings, Nellie B and YouthForce Innovation Hub; as well as The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County and Winder-Barrow County gathered at Sandy Creek Park for a whole day of food and fun.

