The Boys & Girls Club of Athens held their first ever organization-wide field day.
Organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens staff member Tyrique Dunn, kids from all Clarke County units — Joel E. Smilow, H.T. Edwards, Rocksprings, Nellie B and YouthForce Innovation Hub; as well as The Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County and Winder-Barrow County gathered at Sandy Creek Park for a whole day of food and fun.
Dunn, who currently serves as the program coordinator for Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens’ YouthForce Program, saw a demand for a closer connection amongst the clubs. With that in mind, he put together this event to allow kids from different schools, clubs and counties to get to know one another. It also allowed club staff from across the region to meet and connect over their shared devotion to kids and their development.
Field Day activities included basketball, kickball, tug-of-war, water games, and dancing. The Sheriff’s Department provided hot dogs and hamburgers for all attendees and Big Boy Wings offered wings and fries from their food truck. Attending the event were 500+ Boys & Girls Club members and Club staff.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens
Since 1962, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens have given youth a safe place to learn about life and explore possibilities for the future. Our youth development programs, both after-school and over the summer, are designed to fully engage our members in skill-building exercises while also encouraging them to have fun. Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide our members with positive experiences in an encouraging and constructive environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.