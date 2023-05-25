It’s not just a milestone week for Madison County graduates in the Class of 2023. It’s also a big moment for mentors of seniors who will cross the stage in cap and gown Saturday.

Madison County Mentor Program Director Shirley Aaron hosted a breakfast Tuesday at the Ila Restaurant for mentors of this year’s graduates. She rewarded each with gifts and gratitude for spending time over the years with their mentees and being a person the students can count on.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.