It’s not just a milestone week for Madison County graduates in the Class of 2023. It’s also a big moment for mentors of seniors who will cross the stage in cap and gown Saturday.
Madison County Mentor Program Director Shirley Aaron hosted a breakfast Tuesday at the Ila Restaurant for mentors of this year’s graduates. She rewarded each with gifts and gratitude for spending time over the years with their mentees and being a person the students can count on.
Four mentors were on hand for the breakfast Tuesday, and each expressed pride in their mentees, while talking over grits and eggs. They spoke of their early days with the students and watching them grow, while also touching on how mentoring provides a sense of satisfaction and connection.
Mentors who were able to attend the “Mentor Appreciation” breakfast included Joanna Bost, who mentors Pasha West; Patti Dobbs, who mentors Nicole Maxey; Pam Hall, who mentors Lilliana “Lilli” Cabaniss; and Linda LaZear, who mentors Alexandria “Alex” Dupree.
Other mentors of this year’s graduates include Maureen Berryman (Cheyenne Samples), Allison “Ali” Evans (Tydrius Wilson), Mitzi Morgan (Emily Adams) and Renee McCannon (Aiden Rutledge).
Madison County has a long waiting list of students seeking a mentor. If you have an interest in learning more about the program or becoming a mentor, email Aaron at mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-795-2191, Extension 1469.
