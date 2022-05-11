Madison County’s William “Doug” Bridges of Medlink Georgia was honored April 28 as Community Health Center (CHC) “Board Member of the Year” at the GPCA P.E.A.C.H. Awards Celebration Luncheon in Alpharetta.
The “CHC Board Member of the Year” is awarded in recognition of a board member who has “served with the dedication and commitment to devote time and effort to the board on which they serve and has done so with a sense of conviction and dedication to the medically underserved residents of their service area.”
Bridges has served on MedLink Georgia’s Board of Directors for over 25 years. He has held every officer position and has sat on every subcommittee at one time or another.
“He mentors and supports his fellow board members and finds multiple ways to encourage each board member to get involved,” Medlink officials said. “His strong leadership and passion for community health and MedLink is infectious, and we are grateful to have such an outstanding board bember in our corner.”
