Ted Hughes from Oglethorpe County and George Smith from Madison County were recently re-elected as soil and water district supervisors on the Broad River Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
Hughes has served as a supervisor since 2019. Hughes and his wife, Patsy, live and farm in the Smithsonia Community of Oglethorpe County. He also serves as the Vice-President for Group II of the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts.
