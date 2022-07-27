The regular meeting of the Broad River and Soil Conservation District will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Ila Restaurant.
Agenda items include:
•Treasurer’s report — Supervisor Vance Mattox
•GSWCC report — Jennifer Standridge/Robert Amos
•GACD report
•Approval of E&S control plans — board
•NRCS report — Gregg Jamieson, Laura Purdy, Kelli Coleman, 1. Program updates
•RC&D council report — Frank Riley
•UGA Extension report — Carole Knight
•New business
•Old/tabled business
•Next meeting — Sept. 7
For more information, call Jennifer Standridge at 706-431-0405 or email Jennifer.standridge@gaswcc.ga.gov.
