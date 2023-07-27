The supervisors of the Broad River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet on Wednesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant, 81 N. Main Street, Ila.
Latest Madison News
- BRSWCD to meet August 2
- LETTER: Response to Colbert survey
- Open house set for August 2
- An update from the animal shelter
- MedLink Georgia launches new mobile health clinic
- Child injured after falling from moving vehicle
- Woman faces charges after crashing vehicle into residence
- BOE prepares for next school year
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting at Hull residence leaves one dead, one injured
- Nine individuals face probation violation charges in Madison County.
- County, BOE consider FY24 millage rates
- Child injured after falling from moving vehicle
- Woman faces charges after crashing vehicle into residence
- Emmanuel becomes a university
- SMITH: Even Our Favorite Suburban Had To Go
- LETTER: Response to Colbert survey
- An update from the animal shelter
- Sutton graduates from the UGA School of Pharmacy
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.