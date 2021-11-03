The Broad River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet via teleconference Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Call the teleconference line 605-313-5799 and enter access code 8011006#.
For additional information, call the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission at 706-552-4470 or the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts at 833-411-4223.
