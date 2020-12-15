Madison County’ Bruce Gandy received the “2020 Guardian of Ethics Award” from the Rotary Club of Madison County Saturday.
The award is named for Canton Rotarian Robert S. Stubbs and was established to “encourage and promote ideas of ethics in all vocations.” The award identifies a “Rotarian who exemplifies the attributes and passion for ethics in his or her vocation, business and professional life that Bob Stubbs so exemplified.”
“This recipient is one that has fostered high ethical standards throughout his professional and family life,” said Ed Brown, introducing Gandy at the Rotary’s 800th ramp building ceremony. “He conveys his ethical standards in his actions and mild-mannered character. He is confident and supportive in his decisions and has strengthened and reinforced his Rotary relationships. He used these same attributes to perform tirelessly in his profession as demonstrated by his unselfish achievements.”
Brown said Gandy has “dedicated his life to ethically serve his family and country and now the Rotary Club.
“He does things right and has always tried his best in every facet of life to serve his fellow man,” said Brown. “He is not afraid to try things new and succeeds in all he does. His actions have strengthened the organizations he works with through his ethical efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.