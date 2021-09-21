The Broad River Watershed Association (BRWA) will hold its annual fall cleanup float Oct. 9 from Roy Woods Road to Peyton Ferry, with the launch at 9:30 a.m.
The event is part of a campaign to clean and preserve over 70,000 miles of Georgia’s rivers and streams.
“We'll put in our boats at Roy Woods Road, just at the Hwy. 172 bridge,” said organizers. “We won't have a shuttle bus, but we'll plan on coordinating some pick-up trucks for folks to ride back to their car in. We'll also provide a free Rivers Alive T-Shirt, trash bags and a picnic lunch. We'll take out on private property (Peyton Ferry) 3.5 miles downstream.”
Participants should bring their own canoe or kayak, drinking water, clothes and shoes to get wet in.
“We do have a few loaner boats, if you need one, let me know asap,” said Susan Staley. “We'll aim to launch our boats by 9:30 a.m. The float should take three-to-four hours.”
Those planning to attend should contact SusanStaley@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.