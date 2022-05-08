The Broad River Watershed Association has scheduled to shoal lily floats for May 14.
The hikes are free, but donations are accepted. One hike is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., and the other begins at 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the Georgia Freshwater Campgrounds at the Broad River on Hwy. 79.
“From here we will caravan to the nearby Lower Broad River WMA where we will access an approximately 1/4 mile fairly steep walking trail to the river and a close view of the shoal lilies,” said organizers. “This area is also a great area to watch the many birds that use the river. There are a number of interesting plants and lichen covered boulders along the trail. Sturdy shoes are recommended, and binoculars and cameras are suggested.”
The roads on the Lower Broad River WMA are single lane dirt roads and can be fairly rough especially after a rain. Due to the limited parking area at the trailhead, hikes are limited to 15 participants.
“For those who do not relish the drive, we have six spaces in the guides' vehicles,” organizers said. “You can leave your personal vehicle at the campground.”
The parking fee is $5.
Registration is required. RSVP for the walk by May 12 at info@brwa.org.
When you register, send which time slot you want, your contact information (name, phone and/or email), the number in your party, and if you would like a ride over to the site.
This trip is weather dependent as heavy rain during the week beforehand can make the access road impassable, or cover the shoal lilies. Those with questions can contact ellen4bus@gmail.com or 706-308-5339.
“If the trip is canceled, we will attempt to text or call you by Friday,” organizers said. “Please note that cell phone service in the area can be poor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.