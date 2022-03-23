The Broad River Watershed Association will hold its annual spring Shoal Lily Float May 14, with a rain date of May 21.
Participants will meet at the Broad River Campground on Hwy. 79 in Tignall (that's the takeout location, too) at 9 a.m., then do a self-shuttle.
“Set up a ride with people you're comfortable riding with and that can carry your boat up to the put-in on Hwy 17 between Washington and Elberton,” organizers said.
The float will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break on the river and “a nice pause in Anthony Shoals to soak in the splendor of the shoal lilies.”
BRWA past president, Ellen Forbus, will also lead a natural history walk and talk at Anthony Shoals for those who don't want to paddle.
Bring snacks, lunch, water, sunscreen, and your boat and PFD (required). The suggested donation to BRWA is $25.
“We would love to have new members!” organizers said. The maximum number of participants is 25. Spots can be reserved at info@brwa.org.
