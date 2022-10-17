The 11th annual Buddy Christian Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25 in Winterville.

“Come join the Buddy Christian Foundation for the Buddy Christian Memorial 5K,” organizers said. “This run/walk will help raise money for the Buddy Christian Foundation which works to protect law enforcement officers by preventing line of duty deaths and serve the surviving family members of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.”

