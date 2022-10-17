The 11th annual Buddy Christian Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25 in Winterville.
“Come join the Buddy Christian Foundation for the Buddy Christian Memorial 5K,” organizers said. “This run/walk will help raise money for the Buddy Christian Foundation which works to protect law enforcement officers by preventing line of duty deaths and serve the surviving family members of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.”
Registration will take place at Pittard Park, 125 N Church St, Winterville in the pavilion. The starting and finish line will be at Pittard Park. Check-in is at 8 a.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. The awards presentation will be at 10 a.m.
Awards will be made to overall male/female, masters male/female, and top three male/female runners in five year age groups beginning at 10 and under through 75 and over.
T-shirts will be guaranteed to all participants pre-registered by Nov. 11 and as supplies last for participants that register later. Plenty of refreshments will be available after the race.
Registration is $25 per participant prior to Nov. 11 (mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Nov. 11), and $30 afterwards until race day. You may also register online at https://www.classicraceservices.com/
