The retired educators of Madison County met on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Ila Restaurant.
The guest speakers were George Bullock, principal of Madison County High School, and Michael Williams, the Madison County Schools Superintendent. Bullock had high praises for the teachers in Madison County, speaking of their work ethic and their compassion for all students. He boasted the 90.4 percent graduation rate this year, higher than 62 percent of schools in the state of Georgia.
Williams spoke next. He recognized the impacts that teachers make, even years and a few generations later. He also mentioned the newly opened Early Learning Center in Danielsville for Pre-K and Special Needs students. Providing eight new classrooms frees up space in the local schools and allows Pre-K teachers collaboration to better meet the needs of students.
Williams discussed other needs of students and provisions for them, such as counselling, and services for the homeless. Madison County is also considering the addition of a JROTC program, not for recruiting into the military, but rather for the self-discipline and high moral values that are taught. Few students go on into the military. Most pursue other careers for which they have been better prepared by these dedicated leaders.
Budget and finances are of special interest to teachers who have worked hard for many years and deserve an adequate retirement. A close eye is kept on new bills going through the legislature to make sure their earnings are not taken away. Even though budgets are limited and often stretched, the importance of a good education for future generations by well-qualified personnel is undeniable.
