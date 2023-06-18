The life of Aiden Cameron’s family was changed at his birth. Still he says he’s a regular kid who does regular things.
Six days after birth, Aiden received life-saving open heart surgery to begin repairing a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. With this defect, the left side of Aiden’s heart didn’t form correctly and blood is unable to flow through the heart normally. It required three surgeries to allow the heart to pump and flow.
The first procedure, called Norwood, reconstructed a portion of his heart and placed a shunt to reroute blood. A couple years later, Aiden received a second procedure in which the old shunt was removed and another reconstruction and shunt to reduce the strain on the right side of his heart. A final procedure, when Aiden was about four, allows all the blood returning from his body to redirect to his lungs instead of his heart.
These surgeries only prolonged and improved the quality of his life. According to his mother, most children with “Half Heart Syndrome,” are given only 14 to 16 years of life before they need a heart transplant. Generally healthy and diligent with his medication, Aiden has remained free of that need into his sixteenth year.
But his family didn’t know that would be the case as he completed his third surgery.
Like many kids with critical conditions, Make-a-Wish Foundation granted a wish for him, his family and some extended family just after that last surgery.
A five year old’s wish might be simple: go to Disney World. Yet the trip is one Aiden’s family has never forgotten.
Aiden said he vividly remembers the stretch limo that picked his family up to take to the airport in Atlanta. It was large enough to carry all six who traveled on the trip. Casey, his father, Debbie, his mom, Caleb and Jake, his two brothers, and his grandparents arrived at the airport in royal fashion.
Thanks to Make-a-Wish, Debbie explains, they did not have to wait in lines, received excellent care and it was a trip the family needed after the stresses of sickness.
“We were able to forget everything he had. The blood work, surgeries, all of it,” she explained.
Even at his young age, the trip made an impact on Aiden past the extravagance and travel.
“I had to be actively involved to make sure other kids could get the same opportunity,” he said after describing his current involvement with the group.
This past year, Make-a-Wish Foundation began a chapter serving the greater Athens area. Organizers asked Aiden and other high schoolers to participate on the Youth Leadership Council.
As part of the council, the students were asked to raise money for the foundation and they were encouraged to develop leadership skills.
The group of a handful of students raised about $2,000 for the foundation. They held a percentage night at local eatery The Black Sheep Diner. The students sold bags of popcorn at the high school field day. They even encouraged donations from teachers and convinced the principal to support a “Jeans Day.” Any teacher that donated $5 to Make-a-Wish was able to wear jeans for the day.
Those donations partially funded a handful of wishes for kids in Georgia. Debbie says the average trip costs about $10,000 for four people. The airfare alone may have cost the amount that the local students raised. Aiden says he knows of at least one local child’s family who was granted a vacation to Hawaii this year.
He says the importance of his impact is to let other families and kids know they are not alone through their critical health issues. He hopes they are able to relax on the trips they take and is joyful in seeing them get their wishes granted.
Aiden’s work with the foundation continues. He’s been asked to participate on the Youth Leadership Council during his upcoming senior year and Aiden is currently running for president of the group. He plans to fundraise throughout the year.
In the same way his family’s life was changed by his illness and Make-a-Wish, he wants to contribute to passing that positive change along to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.