Madison County's Camp Kiwanis will host “Camp Amp’ed” over MLK weekend. And signups continue through Dec. 1.
“Do you know of a creative teenager in Madison County that is into the arts, theater or music?” organizers asked.
The camp is a rock style art weekend over the MLK weekend. The weekend will focus on art, music and performance education with workshops, led by professionals in visual art, film and media, creative writing, contemporary music and theater to culminate in a performance presentation on the last day.
“Camp Amp’ed” ends on Monday with a talent showcase created and developed by its participants and performed for guests and visitors in the Camp Kiwanis Amphitheatre (or Main Lodge).
The “Camp Amp'ed” project is for 60 teens, ages 13-18, from Metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Clubs and teens from Madison County, during the weekend of Jan. 17-20, at Camp Kiwanis in Danielsville.
Check out Camp Kiwanis events on Facebook, or sign up at www.tinyurl.com/2020CampAmpedApp.
