Camp Kiwanis will hold a Christmas event beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 at the camp.
The cost is $5 for ages 3 and up and includes, s’mores, cocoa, crafts, a live chat with Santa and activities with the elves. There will be archery, nature hikes, arts and crafts, games and more.
The event begins at 2 p.m. in Franklin Hall — with a temperature check for safety.
“Schedule your visit for a one-on-one Zoom chat with Santa Himself,” organizers said. “While Santa cannot make the trip this year, he will make a guest appearance virtually. Your family can have a five-minute private chat, with Santa, in Franklin Hall over Zoom.”
The rest of the event will be outside, with all social distancing practices enforced, including masks, frequent hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, cleaning and sanitation throughout the day. Organizers said to “dress in layers and be prepared to be outside.”
The day will continue with “LINK” teens presenting songs, stories and s'mores at the amphitheater, and a camp night hike. Geminids meteor showers will be happening, too.
“The amphitheater is a great place to watch the show,” organizers said. “Feel free to pack your own picnic lunch/dinner and enjoy a longer stay at Camp K. Stay the night or head on home, your choice. If you are interested in renting a cabin — please make sure you let us know.”
Camp Kiwanis is located at 2613 Old Wildcat Bridge Road Danielsville, GA 30633
Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/ElvesatCampK. Call 706-795-2098 or email crobinson2@bgcma.org for more information.
“We hope you can join us for a day of outdoor holiday play at Camp K,” organizers said.
