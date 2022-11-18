Camp Kiwanis will hold “Breakfast with Santa” at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.
“Camp Kiwanis invites you to join jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself, fireside at Franklin Hall for a breakfast like no other!” said organizers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Camp Kiwanis will hold “Breakfast with Santa” at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.
“Camp Kiwanis invites you to join jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself, fireside at Franklin Hall for a breakfast like no other!” said organizers.
The cost is $10 per person.
“You can work in the Elves Workshop for a take home craft and have a chat with Santa to share your holiday wish list,” said organizers. “Photography ops will be available to all.”
Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 706-795-2098 or www.tinyurl.com/CK22BfastwithSanta.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.