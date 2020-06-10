Carlton Volunteer Fire Department will host a free drive-through ham-and-egg supper for the residents of the Carlton Fire District June 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Station #2 at 85 North 5th Ave in Carlton.
Country ham, scrambled eggs, grits and rolls will be served. There will be a four-plate limit per car.
“Inviting our residents to come by and check out the progress of the new station while picking up your supper,” Carlton VFD leaders.
