Northeast Georgia CASA will host a “Jingle Jog” on Friday, Dec. 10 beginning at the Habersham Recreation Center/Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville. The event will feature pizza, hot chocolate, sugar cookies and time with Santa after a one or two-mile run/jog. The Little Elf Family Jog ($5 per person or $25 for five or more) begins at 6:30 p.m. and the two-mile Jingle Jog ($20 per person) begins at 7 p.m. The Jingle Jog is part of the Black Bag Race Series, as well as a Clover Glove event that can be participated in virtually. Organizers say joggers, families, children and lovers of all things Christmas should register by calling the CASA office at 706-886-1098 or go to www.northeastgcasa.org

