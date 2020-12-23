Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking 21 volunteers for January 2021 to be sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children in foster care. CASAs ensure that a child’s best interest are being considered by reporting to the court the child’s wishes, academic progress, and needs, according to a press release. “Children with a CASA receive more services, do better in school, and find permanent homes more quickly,” officials stated. “Every child needs an advocate.”
CASA training begins in January and can be attended virtually or in person. Contact chuck.taylor@northeastgacasa.org for more information or call 706-886-1098.
