Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking volunteers to be trained to serve the courts of the Mountain and Northern Judicial Circuits as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children, according to a press release. To be an advocate you must be 21 years of age, a good communicator, able to operate independently and committed to helping a child in foster care. Training is provided and paid for by NEGA CASA and can now be done online. Training begins March 15. To learn more, contact Outreach Coordinator Chuck Taylor by phone at 706- 716-9328 or email at chuck.taylor@northeastgacasa.org or visit www.northeastgacasa.org.
CASA seeking new court-appointed advocates for foster children
