Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking volunteers to be advocates for children in foster care in its eight-county service area. Advocates help to inform the court of the child’s well-being and make recommendations for the best interest of the child. Children with an advocate do better in school, receive more appropriate services and find permanent homes more readily, CASA officials say. CASAs come from all walks of life and are a valuable protection for the most at risk youth in our community. Training to be a CASA begins in January. Contact Chuck Taylor at Chuck.Taylor@northeastgacasa.org or call 706-886-1098 to learn more about how you can change a child’s story.
