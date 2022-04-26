Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host the 15th annual "Tee Off 4 CASA" golf tournament at The Orchard Golf and Country Club Tuesday, June 14.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a buffet lunch available at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The format will be a Ft. Lauderdale Scramble. There will be prizes and cash awards for the top three teams. Sponsorship and player opportunities are available and can be secured via https://teeoff4casa2022.eventbrite.com. Tee Off 4 CASA is Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, "CASA," organization's main fundraising event.
“Proceeds are instrumental in helping to ensure that children in foster care have a caring adult to advocate for their needs and best interests,” organizers said.
Call 706-886-1098 ext. 6 for further information about Tee Off for CASA or the CASA program.
