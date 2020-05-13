There is truly no place like home, even if lately a person feels exhausted from being at home for what has become many weeks of social isolation.
“Yet for many children, ‘home’ is something they do not have,” CASA officials said. That is why the Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in foster care find a permanent home, has taken the mantra of “no place like home” as the theme of its Red Shoe party.
“Normally held at the prestigious Currahee Club, this year, because of the pandemic, CASA had to forego the dining and dancing and find a new venue,” officials said. “So like many events during a pandemic, the Internet has become the venue for the annual fund raiser that generates needed funds for recruiting and training volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. The Virtual Red Shoe party is now a video broadcast to a screen of your choosing while you enjoy the serenity of your own home.”
Members of the video party will include NEGA CASA board members, a volunteer sharing the story of her first case and special guest Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia and Miss America first runner up. They will share their passion for the CASA organization’s work and Victoria, an accomplished opera singer, will charm viewers with a couple of songs and share about her platform, “Flip the Switch on Foster Care,” according to a press release.
“While it may be the year’s most underdressed party it is a best effort to continue the work to protect children in foster care,” officials said. “Please view this fun video and give children in foster care the chance to have a permanent home as quickly as possible.”
Receive the link to purchase your ticket by visiting the Northeast Georgia CASA website, www.northeastgacasa.org or by calling the office at 706-886-1098.
