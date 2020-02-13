Madison County Habitat for Humanity completed its ninth home in December. And the organization will hold a home-warming celebration for the Chappells, the affiliate’s new partner family, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1725 Hill Street in Comer. The public is invited to attend.
“We are incredibly thankful for all of the volunteers and vendors who helped make our new home a reality,” Habitat leaders said.
For more information, visit mcghfh.org.
