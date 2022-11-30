The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 group of Madison County's Top 5 in 5 Young Professionals to Watch.
"The Top 5 in 5 initiative is designed to cultivate and showcase exceptional Madison County young professionals," said Anna Strickland, Chamber Executive Director. Coordinated by the Chamber, this recognition program focuses on Madison County residents under age 40 who are considered to be Madison County's up and coming leaders over the next 5 years.
"We were extremely pleased with the number and caliber of candidates for this year’s recognition. With this being our first year, we were blown away by the candidates who submitted applications. Each application was carefully reviewed by a panel of judges that found the task of only choosing five honorees challenging," shared Chamber Board Chair Kim Shupe, Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty - The Shupe Team.
Judging criteria included past professional achievements and awards, five-to-10-year professional goals, letters of recommendations from people in the community, as well as the nominees volunteer and community activities. Besides being recognized during the Chamber’s Quarterly Breakfast, the recipients will also be featured in The Madison County Journal and will be nominated for Georgia Trend Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Award.
“The focus of the Madison County Chamber centers on our role as the go-to organization to serve as the catalyst for community and economic development,” said Chamber leaders. “We exist to connect our citizens, organizations, and businesses with the resources they need to make Madison County thrive.”
