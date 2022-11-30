Chamber young professionals

The rising stars recognized as Madison County’s next generation of community leaders include (L-R) Dr. Tyson Strickland, DVM, Owner Veterinarian, Comer Veterinary Hospital & Comer Livestock Solutions; Emily Nix, Chief Operations Officer, Mercy Health Center; Nathan Coker, Operations Manager, Stanfield Air Systems; Jill Parham, Relationship Manager, The Commercial Bank; Dylan Chandler, Insurance Agent, Madison County Farm Bureau.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 group of Madison County's Top 5 in 5 Young Professionals to Watch.

"The Top 5 in 5 initiative is designed to cultivate and showcase exceptional Madison County young professionals," said Anna Strickland, Chamber Executive Director. Coordinated by the Chamber, this recognition program focuses on Madison County residents under age 40 who are considered to be Madison County's up and coming leaders over the next 5 years.

