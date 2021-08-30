The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced the following upcoming events:
Changing Hands Workshop
The Chamber’s Agricultural Promotions Committee, along with other agricultural partners like Madison County Farm Bureau and Madison County Young Farmers, will host a “Changing Hands Workshop” for landowners on Sept. 9th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Madison County High School’s Culinary Arts Center.
Tony Hutchins, Estate Planner for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, will lead a session on estate planning. Iron Pin Ranch will provide the meal.
“Along with the main speaker, many financial advisors, insurance groups, and CPAs will be there to make connections with people for the future,” said Chamber leaders. “We look forward to seeing you at this event.”
Ladies’ Night Out set for Sept. 9
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce Ladies’ Night Out will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 9. Participating Chamber members will offer extended hours, special promotions and refreshments.
Participating businesses include A Girl’s Treasures, Arthur & Arthur (Hull), Arthur & Arthur Vintage Marketplace, Hometown Interiors featuring Bold Spring Blooms, Jeorgia’s Boutique, Oconee Lending Group LLC featuring Tammy’s $5 Paparazzi, featuring Blissfully Sweet Boutique, and The Special Store.
“You can visit one business or all of them,” said Chamber leaders. “Check out their individual pages to learn more about what they will be offering that evening! Also, Madison County School System employees should bring their badges for a potential discount at check-out.”
Send a photo of your receipt from a purchase of $20 or more to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org for your chance to win a shop local gift card. You'll be entered in the drawing once for each purchase.
Percentage Night for Habitat for Humanity
The Chamber of Commerce announces “Percentage Night for Habitat for Humanity” from 5 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16 at La Cabana Mexican Restaurant in Comer.
“Tell your server at checkout to apply 5 percent of your bill to Madison County Habitat for Humanity,” said Chamber leaders.
