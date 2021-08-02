The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold “Ladies’ Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12.
“Participating Chamber members will be offering extended hours, special promotions, and refreshments,” organizers said. “You can visit one business or all of them. Check out their individual pages to learn more about what they will be offering that evening.”
Also, Madison County School System employees should bring their badges for a potential discount at check-out. Send a photo of your receipt from a purchase of $20 or more to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org for your chance to win a shop local gift card. You'll be entered in the drawing once for each purchase.
Participating businesses include A Girl’s Treasures; Hometown Interiors, featuring Bold Spring Blooms; Madison County Ace, featuring Gardens of the Blue Ridge; Oconee Lending Group, LLC, featuring Tammy’s $5 Paparazzi; Cake and Candi by Brandi, featuring God, Cattle and Kids Clothing; GG’s Sweet Magnolias; Kart Wheel; La Cabana of Comer and Tabasco Mexican Grill.
