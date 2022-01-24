The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold “Ladies' Night Out: Show Your Love for Small Business” Feb. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at participating locations.
“We'll be announcing exactly what sales and special plans they have very soon,” said Chamber director Anna Strickland.
She listed a few incentives to make it to as many locations as possible:
•For every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, approximately $68 will stay in the community.
•There will be a “shop local discount card” hidden with treats at each location.
•Madison County School System employees should bring their badges for a potential discount at check-out.
•Send a photo of your receipt from a purchase of $20 or more to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org for your chance to win a shop local gift card. You'll be entered in the drawing once for each purchase.
Participating businesses include: A Girls Treasures LLC, Hometown Interiors, KART WHEEL, Oconee Lending Group LLC/ Blissfully Sweet Boutique and The Special Store.
