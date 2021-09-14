The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has announced the upcoming events:
•September Women’s Business Connection: Sept. 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson EMC
•October Women’s Business Connection: Oct. 20 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gina Belle’s Restaurant
•November Quarterly Coffee and Connections: Nov. 2 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. hosted by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home (exact location TBD)
•Quarterly Membership Luncheon: Nov. 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson EMC
•Women’s Business Connection Luncheon: Nov. 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson EMC
•Quarterly Business After Hours: Nov. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at DaySpring Farms
•Eggs and Issues Breakfast: Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Jackson EMC held in partnership with Jackson EMC
