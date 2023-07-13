The Madison County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the following upcoming events:

• Women’s Business Connection Luncheon: The September Women’s Business Connections Luncheon will be held at Jackson EMC on September 28. There will be a panel discussion from local community women and Chamber members on the topic “Community over Competition”. Chick-Fil-A will cater lunch while the panel discussion takes place.The luncheon is graciously sponsored by The Naked Farmer. Registration is open at https://business.madisoncountyga.org/chamber-calendar/Details/women-s-business-connections-luncheon-904336?sourceTypeId=Hub.

