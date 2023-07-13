The Madison County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the following upcoming events:
• Digital Marketing Boot Camp: In partnership with the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center, the workshop will take place August 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson EMC. This program covers the fundamentals that you need to tell your story and connect with online audiences, from understanding your customers and mapping their buyers’ journey to mastering social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. “You’ll also learn how to design a website that is optimized for search engines and local audiences, along with other key strategies to build a powerful online presence,” Chamber leaders said. Learn more and register at https://business.madisoncountyga.org/chamber-calendar/Details/digital-marketing-bootcamp-922745?sourceTypeId=Hub.
• Small Business-to-Business Expo: The Chamber’s Small Business Roundtable group will be hosting its first-ever Small Business-to-Business Expo on Tuesday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson EMC. Vendors will include businesses that provide valuable services to local businesses (insurance providers, pest control, banking and lending, legal services, HVAC, accounting, web design, logo design, graphic design, landscape maintenance, etc.). Attendees will include any business interested in utilizing these services. It is likely that attendee registration will also be open to the public. “This is an opportunity for excellent exposure and connection,” Chamber leaders said. The vendor registration deadline is September 28. Register as a business vendor at https://business.madisoncountyga.org/chamber-calendar/Details/small-business-to-business-expo-vendor-registration-form-902660?sourceTypeId=Hub. Register as a business attendee at https://business.madisoncountyga.org/chamber-calendar/Details/small-business-to-business-expo-attendee-registration-form-902666?sourceTypeId=Hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.