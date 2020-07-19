The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding “Ladies Night Out” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 6.
“Participating Chamber members will be offering extended hours, special promotions, and refreshments,” said Chamber director Anna Strickland. “Bring your friends and #shoplocal!”
Business participating include:
•A Girl’s Treasures, 560 General Daniels Ave., Danielsville, 706-296-4425. Special promotion: refreshments, door prizes
•GG's Sweet Magnolias, 200 General Daniel Ave. N Ste. 223, Danielsville, 706-817-0999. Special promotion: drawing to be entered for a chance to win a dozen cupcakes and a gallon of lemonade
•Goings-On Creative Events, 1964 Main St., Comer, 706-308-2821. Special promotion: multiple direct sales vendors in one location
•Hometown Interiors, 16 South Main Street, Ila, 706-255-8653. Special promotion: special deal of the day
•Madison County Ace Hardware, 535 General Daniel Ave N, Danielsville, 706-795-2260. Special promotion: special discount on items purchased and a garden center workshop
•Oconee Lending Group, LLC, 385 General Daniels Ave. N, Danielsville, 706-795-9888. Special promotion: first month interest free for women on startup costs for women wishing to get involved in direct sales to bring more income in to the family while having the flexibility involved
