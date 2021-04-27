The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ladies Night Out “Mother’s Day Edition,” Thursday, May 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participating Chamber members will be offering extended hours, special promotions and refreshments.
“Feel free to drop in from 5 to 8 p.m. and start at any of the below locations,” said Chamber director Anna Strickland. “You can visit one business or all of them. Check out their individual pages to learn more about what they will be offering that evening! Also, Madison County School System employees should bring their badges for a potential discount at check-out.”
Participants also have a chance to win a local gift card.
“Send a photo of your receipt from a purchase of $20 or more to astrickland@madisoncountyga.org for your chance to win a shop local gift card!” said Strickland. “You'll be entered in the drawing once for each purchase! Please see the flyer for participating locations.”
Participating businesses include:
•A Girl’s Treasure, 706-420-0019
•Cake & Candi by Brandi, 706-621-1951
•GG’s Sweet Magnolias, 706-431-5992
•Hometown Interiors (featuring Dream Chaser Productions, My Little Party Corner, Royal Iced Bites by S.H.F., 706-789-3696
•Kart Wheel, 706-795-5330
•Madison County Ace (featuring Gardens of the Blue Ridge), 706-795-2260
•Oconee Lending Group, LLC (featuring Tammy’s $5 Paparazzi), 706-795-9888
•Tabasco Mexican Grill, 706-795-9893
•The Special Store, 706-540-7783
