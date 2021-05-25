The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is promoting a “Saturday Sidewalk Sale” and seeking vendors to participate June 5.
“Calling all merchants in Madison County!” Chamber leaders said. “Would you like to be part of our new shop local event and offer a sidewalk sale on June 5th outside of your front doors?”
Those who wish to participate can fill out a form at the following link by May 31 so the Chamber can list their marketing material: https://forms.gle/8NNzZuH78YNjiAEd8
For more information, call the Madison County Chamber at 706-795-2191 Ext. 1453.
