The community is invited to attend the first-annual Taste of Madison County June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm in downtown Comer.
“Your traditional local favorite eats along with new favorites will be featured,” organizers said. “You’ll also have the chance to support local artisans.”
Tickets are $5 per adult and free for children under 12. Please stay tuned to the Madison County Chamber’s website under the “Events” tab for more details: https://www.madisoncountyga.org/. You can also join the “Taste of Madison County” event on Facebook. Proceeds from the event benefit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
