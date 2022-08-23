The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a dinner and panel discussion on “Agritourism Basics 101” Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jackson EMC office at 85 Spratlin Mill Road, Hull.
“Join us for dinner and a panel discussion about the ins and out of agritourism in Georgia,” Chamber leaders said. “This event is open to anyone wanting to learn more about the agritourism industry and Georgia Grown. We look forward to seeing you there.”
