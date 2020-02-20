The Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Madison County High School/Broad River College and Career Academy’s Culinary Arts Center.
“Dress for the event is business casual,” organizers said. “Networking will begin at 6:30 pm followed by dinner at 7 p.m. prepared by the culinary arts students. The evening will also include a keynote speaker, entertainment, special recognitions, and a silent and live auction.”
Tickets for Chamber members are $35 per person or $250 per table. Tickets for Future Chamber members are $45 per person or $350 per table. There are eight seats per table.
Those planning to attend are asked to submit payment by Feb. 20 to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 381 Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
“Thank you for your support of the Chamber and the community,” organizers said. “We are looking forward to seeing you on the 27th!”
