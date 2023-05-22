A new tri-county tourism initiative is in the works.
A new tri-county tourism initiative is in the works.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold an event about agritourism Tuesday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 am at the Madison County Board of Education (800 Madison St. in Danielsville).
“Come learn how your farm, your store or your business can benefit from a Georgia Grown membership,” said organizers. “This is for anyone who sells Georgia Grown products or who is interested in selling Georgia Grown products. Already a Georgia Grown member? We will also be discussing how your business or farm can benefit from participating in local agritourism efforts including but not limited to the Georgia Grown Highway 98 Trail.”
