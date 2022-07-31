The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold “Ladies Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25.
Those who visit all nine locations will be entered in a drawing for gas card prizes of $25 and $50.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold “Ladies Night Out” from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25.
Those who visit all nine locations will be entered in a drawing for gas card prizes of $25 and $50.
Participating businesses include Golden Pantry, The Look Hair Studio, Head Games Hair Salon, This and That Variety Store, Kart Wheel, Danielsville Florist and Gifts, 87 Vintage Market, Madison County Ace Hardware and Oconee Lending Group.
“We encourage you to attend the kickoff from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Golden Pantry,” organizers said. “But attending the kickoff is not required for you to participate in Ladies Night Out. The Golden Pantry will be serving new menu items while supplies last.”
Visit madisoncountyga.org for more details.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.