The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Ladies Night Out Shop Local Event” May 5.
“Celebrate Mother's Day by bringing your mothers and daughters out for a night of shopping and fun,”
Drop in from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at these locations: 87 Vintage Market, Danielsville Florist & Gifts, Hometown Interiors, The Special Store, Oconee Lending Group LLC, Tabasco Mexican Grill and La Cabana of Comer.
“We'll be announcing exactly what sales and special plans they have very soon,” said Chamber leaders.
Until then, the Chamber offers several incentives to make it to as many locations as possible:
•For very $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, approximately $68 will stay in the community.
•There will be a shop local discount card hidden at each host location along with two tickets to the Taste of Madison County, a $20 Shop Local Voucher at each host location courtesy of the Comer Lions Club, a gift certificate to La Cabana, and a gift certificate to Tabasco Mexican Grill.
•Madison County School System employees should bring their badges for a potential discount at checkout.
•Bring a receipt from Tabasco Mexican Grill or La Cabana in Comer for a 5% discount on a purchase of $25 or more. This discount cannot be paired with other discounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.